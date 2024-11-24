Fortnite leak claims Demon Slayer collab is coming soon

A Fortnite leak claims that Demon Slayer is finally set to join the Battle Royale as part of an upcoming collaboration with the hit anime.

An influx of leaks has surfaced regarding upcoming Fortnite updates as the countdown to the end of Chapter 2 Remix has started and the launch of Chapter 6 draws near.

In just the past few days, leaks have hinted at exciting crossovers, including Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man’s Spider-Verse, and Epic has officially announced a collaboration with Marvel Rivals.

Fortnite x Demon Slayer collaboration

Trusted Fortnite leaker Shiina posted to their Twitter/X account to claim that a Fortnite x Demon Slayer crossover is “coming soon.”

With the new season of Fortnite and the start of Chapter 6 launching on December 1, and it set to feature a leaked Samurai and Japanese Mythology theme, it is expected to be introduced as one of next season’s major collaborations.

If the rumor is true, Epic Games will likely follow its tradition of introducing key characters. At the very least, players can expect to see the series’ main protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, and possibly his teammates Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira, as part of the lineup.

Whether this crossover will include only skins and cosmetic bundles remains unknown, as previous collabs, like those in Fortnite Remix, featured their own POIs, NPCs, and Mythic weapons on the map.

Fortnite’s team-ups with popular anime franchises have always been a hit with players, such as My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball, and the rumored crossover with Demon Slayer seems poised to follow the trend.

The series’ global popularity and striking visuals, which align seamlessly with Fortnite’s unique aesthetic, have made this potential partnership one of the most highly requested by the community ever since the hit anime launched in 2019.

If Demon Slayer was to be added as a brand-new collab for Chapter 6 Season 1, it would perfectly suit the Japanese Samurai theme. Leakers have also claimed that it will feature Masamune Blades, Demon Masks, Shrine Biomes, and several Samurai skins found in Epic’s survey.

Check out our complete Fortnite Chapter 6 hub to stay updated on everything coming next season.