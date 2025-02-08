Fortnite leak showcases first look at long-rumored Avatar crossover

A new Fortnite cosmetics leak has revealed that the Avatar movie franchise’s Jake Sully and Neytiri characters will feature in an upcoming crossover.

Fortnite has already kicked off 2025 with a collab starring a larger-than-life movie franchise – Godzilla.

And that’s not all, the latest crossover brought another big-name brand to the battle royale, with Jujutsu Kaisen receiving a second wave of skins.

This level of collaborative deals shows no sign of slowing down, either. Based on leaks, yet another blockbuster film series will soon debut in Fortnite with new character skins and cosmetic items.

Fortnite leak shows off Avatar movie skins for new collab

Reputable leakers IFireMonkey and Leaky have revealed a first look at the unannounced collaboration with James Cameron’s Avatar.

The leaked images showcase skins for Jake Sully (in his Na’vi form) and Neytiri, their LEGO counterparts, and a handful of cosmetics. Both characters don attire inspired by their appearances in the franchise’s second film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

This crossover hardly comes as a surprise, given how long Fortnite x Avatar rumors have been circulating online. The first of such rumors hit the web late in 2023, thanks to cursory information shared by industry insider and XboxEra host Shpeshal_Nick.

While a leak here and there has suggested James Cameron’s Avatar would eventually make its way to Fortnite, the above images finally offer proof that the crossover is indeed in the works.

However, it remains to be seen when players can expect the content to go live in the Item Shop. Epic Games hasn’t unveiled the collab and not even leakers seem to have a bead on the crossover’s in-game release.

These leaks come just a couple of weeks before the start of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, which begins on Friday, February 21. The next season will reportedly revolve around a Heist theme, complete with a new robbery gameplay feature and mobility item.

