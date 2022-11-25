Fortnite Lead reveals Midas was changed last second before Chapter 2 arrival

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

A lead member of the Fortnite team has revealed a big change was made to Midas just a day before he was added to the game.

There have been several notable villains across Fortnite’s lifespan but few have had as big an impact as Midas. The bad guy with the golden touch, his sleek design has garnered him quite the fanbase despite being one of the baddies.

While the version we know and love (or loathe, depending on who you are) has made a big splash around the community, one big-time Fortnite dev says that his signature style was actually the result of a last-second change that made him ‘cooler’ than how he was initially imagined.

Fortnite developer reveals crucial last-second change to Midas

In an Instagram post, Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard revealed that Midas was actually supposed to be wearing glasses on his in-game model all the way up to the final hours before Season 2’s release.

“We wanted him to feel erudite and calculating. But it just didn’t work,” he said. “He didn’t look cool enough. So… cut!!!”

Epic Games Midas’ statue still bears his pre-release style and it’s easy to see how the glasses change his aura.

This is a minor change but the difference is pretty stark. The glasses-wearing statue version embedded above does look friendlier than the meticulous villain that we’ve come to know.

It’s also interesting to note that there are still props out there that feature this version of the character, likely due to the fact that the decision to change him came so late in the process of getting Chapter 2 Season 2 out into the hands of players.

