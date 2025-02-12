Fortnite reveals Lawless title & Midas’ return for Chapter 6 Season 2

Following weeks of leaked details, Fortnite developers have announced Lawless as the official title for Chapter 6 Season 2.

Previous leaks concerning Season 2 have hinted at a Heists theme for the next season. While Epic Games kept the specifics under wraps, a clue from company Vice President Mark Rein pointed to the addition of another pickle-like character.

Meanwhile, the Heists-related leak had many long-time fans wondering if the likes of characters such as Midas would soon return since he, specifically, debuted in the Secret Agents-themed Chapter 2 Season 2.

Players don’t have to wonder any longer, however. Epic has officially unveiled a teaser trailer that provides fans with a glimpse of what to expect in the weeks ahead.

Fortnite confirms Lawless title for Chapter 6 Season 2

With Season 2 slated to go live on Friday, February 21, Fortnite developers have shared fresh details about what’s in store. For one, Lawless is the next season’s official title; in addition, the Chapter 6 map will receive a new locale called Crime City.

Epic Games released a teaser video showing off the Lawless logo. The short clip also features wanted posters for Midas and a new character named Big Dill.

This suggests Midas will indeed return in the chapter’s second season and bring with him a new vegetable-themed character. Check out the teaser in the post below:

Of course, Epic is keeping the specifics under lock and key for now, but a leak that made the rounds shortly after the Lawless teaser suggests a Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) crossover could hit Fortnite sometime “soon.”

According to said leak, the alleged collab will include Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, fan-favorite characters who have played the role of protagonist on multiple occasions.

If these two are on the way, it looks like they’d be perfect for the Lawless season and Crime City POI.