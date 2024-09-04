Fortnite players fear Kratos skin will “never come back” following shop changes

Fortnite has removed Kratos’ Shop Section from the game, leading players to fear the PlayStation skin will never return.

PlayStation’s God of War dropped onto Fortnite Island for a Chapter 2 Season 5 update in December 2020. In addition to Kratos himself, the update fittingly added a Mimir backbling and the Leviathan Axe pickaxe.

Those who missed out on the content have patiently awaited its return in the years since then. Many had hoped Kratos would finally return in April 2024 to celebrate the 2018 game’s anniversary.

Then Fortnite’s Greek myth season the following month sparked rumors of a skin modeled after PS2-era Kratos. Still, the character has yet to rejoin the Item Shop.

Some fans now believe he may never come back since Fortnite-dedicated accounts like HYPEX have pointed out that “Kratos’ Shop Section has been REMOVED.”

Needless to say, Fortnite and Kratos fans alike aren’t pleased with the latest news. “They’ve been [teasing] the community since April,” one Twitter/X user wrote in response to the tweet with a crying emoji.

YouTuber Pluto V2 shared a more pessimistic outlook in writing, “So bro actually may never come back…?”

Several other disappointed players filled the replies with angry Kratos GIFs, including the one that sees him dumping a computer in the trash.

It’s worth noting that Kratos’ Shop Section is not the only one Epic has removed from Fortnite. According to ShiinaBR, Shop Sections for Aliens, Billie Eilish, Daredevil, The Witcher, X-Men, and dozens of others were also shelved on September 4.

Some fans have expressed the hope that such a purge is due to a potential Item Shop rework, meaning every section may eventually resurface. If so, leaks about future content may represent a motivating faction behind the move.

Players in Reddit comments posit it’s a way for developers to “clean house” because shop tabs haven’t been cleared out in a long time.

But as of writing, Epic hasn’t shared any concrete details on the matter.

