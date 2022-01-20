Fortnite Klomberry locations: Where to find Klomberries & how to throw them

Wondering where to find Klomberries in Fortnite so you can feed a Klombos? Here are the best locations to visit to find these new items and complete a weekly challenge.

Klombos have only been in Fortnite for a few days, but they’re already the best thing we’ve seen in Chapter 3. These adorable dinosaurs roam the island while sneezing out items and ejecting players from their blowhole – what’s not to love?

They’re not just for fun, though, as you’ll also need to find a Klombo and feed it Klomberries to complete one of the latest weekly challenges and earn that sweet XP. Fortunately, we’ve got a complete guide below to help you do just that.

Where to find Klomberries in Fortnite

Klomberries can be found in special bushes across the Fortnite map. You’ll have a better chance of spotting them near Klombos, so find one of those first and you should be able to get a Klomberry nearby.

Alternatively, you can purchase Klomberries from the NPC known as Haven for 25 Gold Bars. You’ll find her near the small lake at the southwest of the map, west of Chonker’s Speedway.

We’ve marked two locations where Klombos and Klomberries often spawn on the map below:

Simply approach a Klomberry bush and use the interact button to pick one up. It will now be in your inventory, ready to feed to a nearby Klombos (or eat it yourself, if you need the health).

If you’re struggling to find a Klomberry, it might be the case that another player has already picked them, or you might just have to search another area and return to the Klombo later.

How to throw a Klomberry near a Klombo in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a Klomberry, you’ll need to throw it down near a Klombo. To do this, simply treat it like a grenade rather than a consumable – aim as you would with a weapon, then hit the ‘shoot’ button.

Remember that you need to throw the Klomberry while standing within 10 meters of the Klombo. Don’t worry, it won’t bite – unless you make it angry, in which case yes, it will bite (and also shoot lava at you).

Now that you've completed this challenge, check out our guide to earning XP fast in Fortnite or our weekly challenge roundup for more opportunities to level up your Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.