Fortnite reportedly hosting The Kid Laroi concert collab this month

According to a new report, Epic Games is working with The Kid Laroi on a Fortnite concert set to go live this January.

Fortnite’s live events have become must-experience moments for millions around the globe. On a select few occasions, such events have even included concerts from some of today’s hottest artists.

In 2020, Epic hosted Astronomical, a Travis Scott concert collaboration that attracted over 12 million concurrent users. Ariana Grande took part in a virtual concert of her own, Rift Tour, a little over a year later.

And it seems Epic now has another concert lined up for the near future, though the company remains silent on the matter.

The Kid Laroi to reportedly headline Fortnite’s next concert

Insider Gaming reports that the battle royale’s next virtual concert will star Australian rapper and singer, The Kid Laroi. If true, players can expect the collab to go live in a few weeks on January 24 or January 25.

Sources familiar with the alleged collaboration told Insider Gaming the event’s music will remain available in-game for at least one month.

However, what exactly the concert will entail is not yet known. Should the report prove accurate, concrete details could surface fairly soon.

Epic Games Fortnite Rift Tour with Ariana Grande

The Kid Laroi would be a good get for the ever-popular online game. An Australian musician, The Kid Laroi rose to fame following his friendship with Juice Wrld. The 19-year-old performer has since collaborated with Justin Bieber on top-ten Billboard hit, ‘Stay.’

Supposedly, Fortnite x The Kid Laroi isn’t the only big collaboration Epic Games has up its sleeve for this month.

A report from late last year claimed a Fortnite and Dead Space crossover was in the works for late January 2023. At the time of writing, though, neither Epic nor Dead Space publisher EA has corroborated the rumor.