Where to find keys in Fortnite & how to open Vaults with them

If you’ve already jumped into Forntite Chapter 3 Season 4 since it launched on September 18, you might have picked up a key or two while exploring the reworked map and opening Chrome Chests.

The game doesn’t do a very good job of explaining what these keys are for, but anyone who’s ever used a Treasure Map in past Fortnite seasons will probably have a pretty good idea of what to do with them.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need about Fortnite keys including instructions on how to find and unlock the hidden Vaults around the map.

What are keys used for in Fortnite?

Keys are a brand new item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 that can be used to unlock Vaults that are hidden around the map. There are two types of Vaults: Low-Security Vaults and High-Security Vaults.

As you can probably guess, these Vaults are home to plenty of rare weapons and Chests to open, so if you’re lucky enough to find a key, you’ll definitely want to go to the effort of tracking one down.

Where to find keys in Fortnite

The best way to find keys in Fortnite is to open Chrome Chests. These are shiny metallic Chests that have been taken over by liquid Chrome and tend to have high-tier weapons and items inside them.

As with any rare item, the best plan is to head towards a major POI or landmark with lots of Chests lying around. This way you’ll have plenty of chances to open Chests and potentially find a key or two.

You can potentially find keys as floor loot or in regular Chests, but this is a much rarer occurrence.

How to unlock Vaults with keys in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a key, open the Fortnite map and look for a nearby white padlock symbol. A padlock with one keyhole requires one key, while a padlock with two keyholes requires two keys to open.

Mark one of these padlock symbols on your map and head toward its location. Be aware Vaults are often very well-hidden. For example, we found one that was underground beneath loads of bushes and rocks.

When you arrive at the Vault door, you simply need to interact with it and as long as you have enough keys you’ll be able to enter. Vaults have quite a few Chests inside, so it’s a great way to start a match.

That's everything you need to know about Fortnite keys and Vaults!