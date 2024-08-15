Fortnite Karol G live event concert: Start date, time & rewards

Karol G may have concluded her Mañana Será Bonito Tour, but if you couldn’t attend her actual show, she’s throwing a live concert in Fortnite this August.

Fortnite’s no rookie when it comes to epic concerts – Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Ariana Grande have already rocked the game and got their own skins. Now, Karol G is stepping up as the headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 5.

Here are the details so you can attend Karol G’s Fortnite live concert and get her exclusive bass.

When is the Karol G live concert event in Fortnite?

Fortnite

Here are the dates for the Karol G live concert in Fortnite:

Concert Start: Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3 PM ET

Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3 PM ET Concert End: Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12 PM ET

Festival Season 5 is running from August 16, 2024 to November 2, 2024 at 12 AM ET, so you can enjoy this special event as part of the broader festival festivities.

The concert features Karol G’s dynamic setlist spread across five interactive segments. You can immerse yourself in a neon-filled environment showcasing familiar locations from Karol G’s universe.

It’s meant to be a visually stunning performance that brings her music to life in Fortnite. At the end, you can unlock the exclusive Bichota 4-String Bass.

How to attend the Karol G live concert in Fortnite

To join Karol G’s live concert, head to the Fortnite Discover screen to find the Karol G MSB Fortnite event. This will only be available from August 23 to August 26.

Gather your squad and team up with up to three other players to fully experience the event together. The concert is best enjoyed with friends, but you can still join on your own.

That’s everything you need to know about Karol G’s live concert. If you’re a fan, you can also get Karol G’s skin and read up on all the cosmetics and emotes coming to Fortnite Festival in Season 5.