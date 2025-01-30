Fortnite just leaked its next Reload Ranked release date hidden in plain sight

Fortnite fans nearly missed an important update that was hidden in the game, but a small detail revealed a fresh season of Reload is coming soon.

Fortnite has been busy lately – really busy. With the nostalgic return of OG Season 2, the Hatsune Miku crossover taking over, and Godzilla constantly stomping through every match, players have had their hands full.

Add Kong, Mecha Godzilla, and the endless event chaos, and it’s no surprise that some things slipped through the cracks.

Article continues after ad

While everyone’s been glued to their screens for these epic moments, Fortnite leakers were busy spotting a key detail – Reload’s new season release date, which was practically hidden in plain sight.

Right there in the home news section, leakers found the bombshell: Fortnite Reload Ranked is getting a fresh season on February 11, 2025.

Fortnite Reload is getting a new Ranked Season in February

So, what can we expect from this new season of Reload? First, there’s talk of a new season of Ranked mode. With all the buzz around OG’s return, Fortnite Reload could really use this extra hype – especially if Ranked Reload cups are in the works.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But that’s not all – seasonal changes could shake things up with new maps. Players have begged for a more varied rotation, so maybe we’ll finally see some new locations. One player commented, “New map, make it chapter 3 or 4 inspired I’d be so happy.”

And, of course, no Fortnite update is complete without new loot, skins, and cosmetics. As the community eagerly speculates, they’re hoping Reload will introduce more customization options and fresh gameplay mechanics.

Article continues after ad

While OG Season 2 has undoubtedly stolen the spotlight with its rampant success, Reload’s new season might just reignite the fire. If the rumors hold true, it could be exactly what Fortnite’s competitive scene needs to recapture the interest of players who have decried the game’s competitive offerings.