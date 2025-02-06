Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2 collab: Release date & skins

Fortnite is about to get even more cursed – in a good way. The highly anticipated second wave of the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration is coming soon.

As usual, we expect this new wave to bring new skins, cosmetics, and possibly some fresh Mythics. If you’re a fan of the anime or just love collecting crossover skins, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen wave introduced characters like Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki. Now, it’s time for more iconic sorcerers and curses to make their debut. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen x Fortnite collaboration.

Fortnite hasn’t issued an official release date for the second wave of the Jujutsu Kaisen collab.

That said, the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration is rumored to launch around February 21, 2025, aligning with the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Jujutsu Kaisen wave 2 skins & cosmetics

Though no specific skins have been teased by Epic Games, the upcoming wave is set to introduce new character skins, including:

Ryomen Sukuna: The formidable King of Curses.

Mahito: The malevolent curse with a penchant for manipulation.

Toji Fushiguro: A skilled sorcerer with a mysterious past.

In addition to these skins, players can look forward to themed cosmetics such as back blings and pickaxes. Notably, Toji Fushiguro’s back bling is speculated to feature his cursed spirit worm.

Past Jujustsu Kaisen collab

The first Jujusu Kaisen collab was during Chapter 4 Season 3 in August 2023. Back then, Fortnite introduced abilities inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen characters:

Straw Doll Technique: Emulating Nobara Kugisaki’s combat style, this ability allows players to perform a swift hammer combo that launches nails filled with cursed energy.

Emulating Nobara Kugisaki’s combat style, this ability allows players to perform a swift hammer combo that launches nails filled with cursed energy. Hollow Technique Purple: Inspired by Satoru Gojo, this powerful move erases buildings in its path and deals damage over time to enemies.

These abilities were obtainable by interacting with “Cursed Llamas” scattered across the map.

Jujutsu Kaisen collab wave 2 promos

On January 6, Fortnite posted a Jujutsu Kaisen teaser on X, reading: “Don’t beat the curse… be the curse”

As the release date approaches, fans can anticipate similar teasers to build excitement for the new content. In the meantime, Fortnite players are making the most of the new OG season.