Fortnite leak reveals all skins in second Jujutsu Kaisen collab

Details in a new Fortnite leak have revealed the three Jujutsu Kaisen skins that will allegedly appear in the game’s second crossover with the popular anime.

Previous leaks have already unveiled a fresh batch of crossover skins that Fortnite players should expect in the not-too-distant future.

Leaker ShiinaBR claimed content modeled after James Cameron’s Avatar films sits on the horizon. Reportedly, a new “customizable” Iron Man skin and a second Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration are also in the works.

Fortnite’s first Jujutsu Kaisen crossover brought Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki to the battle royale during Chapter 4 Season 3. The Item Shop has hosted this particular anime collection on more than one occasion, but the next JJK collab will add a different set of characters to the mix.

Three new skins to appear in Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2

Reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR claims the next Jujutsu Kaisen crossover will add the following characters to the Item Shop – Ryomen Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji Fushiguro.

A different leaker, HYPEX, added that the content will arrive sometime in the next week or two at the time of writing.

Epic Games itself hasn’t confirmed the Wave 2 collab but, should this information prove accurate, it will mark each character’s first appearance in the battle royale.

Further details remain under wraps for the time being, so it’s a mystery as to which items each JJK character will receive as a backbling and pickaxe. However, reason suggests Toji Fushiguro’s backbling will be his cursed spirit worm.

The next batch of Jujutsu Kaisen skins could arrive in time for the end of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, which concludes on Friday, February 21.

While Epic has yet to announce anything concrete about Season 2, leaks suggest players can look forward to the return of items like the Ripsaw Launcher and C4, as well as a new feature codenamed “RobberyGameplay.”