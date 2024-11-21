Fortnite adds tribute to late rapper Juice WRLD: Here’s where to find it

The Fortnite 32.11 update has added a touching tribute and landmark dedicated to the late rapper Juice WRLD which can now be found on the map.

Fortnite Remix has taken the game back in time once again, bringing locations and weapons from Chapter 2 back for the first time in years.

It also embraces the game’s musical side, with many high-profile rappers appearing throughout the course of the season. Snoop Dogg is the star of the Music Pass, while Eminem and Ice Spice have both been given their own dedicated POIs.

Now, following the 32.11 update, Fortnite has paid homage to fellow rapper Juice WRLD, who died back in 2019 at just 21 years old. Here’s where you can find his new landmark on the map.

Where to find WRLD Point landmark in Fortnite

The Juice WRLD landmark, named WRLD Point, can be found on the coast just southwest of Holly Hedges. This isn’t classed as a full POI, so you won’t find it marked on the map and you’ll have to track it down yourself.

It shouldn’t be too hard to find though, as you’ll notice that the grass is glowing blue instead of green. According to leaks, the glittering colors are set to expand slowly through the remainder of the Chapter 2 Remix until it consumes most of the beach.

Dexerto / Epic Games

While there isn’t an awful there in terms of loot, if you look out into the ocean you’ll see the second, bigger part of the tribute. Standing behind a series of rocks is Juice WRLD himself, towering over the rest of the island with glowing blue eyes.

In fact, although heading to WRLD Point will give you the clearest look at the rapper, he’s big enough that he can be seen from anywhere in the surrounding area.

Dexerto / Epic Games

This isn’t all that the update brings either, as there’s also a Juice WRLD Chug Cannon to find and skins to unlock. The artist was a huge fan of the game, so Epic Games have taken this opportunity to honor “Juice’s legacy and love for Fortnite.”

You don’t have too long to visit WRLD Point though, as the Chapter 6 update is due to go live on December 1, following The Finale live event.