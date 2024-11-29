Fortnite’s new Juice WRLD emote goes missing & fans are confused

Keen-eyed Fortnite players have noticed that Lucid Dreams emote is missing after purchasing the Juice WRLD bundle. Here’s why it happened and how to get it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is so close to wrapping up now, as the Finale live event is set to launch imminently on November 30. During this finale, the rappers introduced in this chapter will be featured as part of an in-game concert, including Juice WRLD.

Epic has released the Juice WLRD Takeover bundle to the Item Shop to keep up the hype. That said, those who bought the bundle early may notice that their lockers are missing the Lucid Dreams emote.

There has been a lot of confusion in the community regarding this, with fans asking where it went in multiple Reddit threads. “My question is where is the emote. They said the Lucid Dreams emote would be in the bundle,” one pointed out. Here’s what happened.

Fortnite missing Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams emote explained

The reason why the Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams emote is missing is because it’s not supposed to be included in the Takeover bundle. This information has been confirmed by Epic via a post on X.

As compensation, the emote will be replaced with the Lucid Dreams Jam Track instead. Rest assured, however, that it’s not completely gone forever.

How to get the Juice WRLD emote in Fortnite

Players will be able to get the Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams emote when it drops in the Item Shop in December. Those who bought the bundle when it still had the emote will automatically receive it in their locker during this time.

On the other hand, players who missed out on getting the bundle before it was patched will have to purchase it regularly, like any other shop item.

Epic has not stated the exact date for when this emote will be in the shop, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated once there’s more information about it.

