Fortnite Jan 24 update patch notes: Typhoon Blade & Holo-Twister AR nerfs & more
The latest Fortnite weapon balancing sweep nerfs the battle royale’s most dominant weapons and provides much-needed buffs to unpopular choices.
In the Chapter 6 Season 1 update, Epic Games introduced several new hitscan weapons to Fortnite. Since the guns are hitscan, it means that the bullet hits what’s in sight when the trigger is pulled.
These weapons are much stronger than ones that suffer from bullet drop because players don’t need to account for different enemy distances. As a result, some of these weapons have taken over the battle royale.
Epic Games responded by bringing the weapons more in line with a balancing update.
Here are the complete patch notes from the minor weapon balancing update.
- Oni Shotguns will now fire shots slightly faster
- Typhoon Blades now deal slightly less damage to both players and structures
- Holo-Twister Assault Rifles shoot slightly slower and reload takes slightly longer
- Twinfire Auto Shotguns, Fury Assault Rifles, and Veiled Precision SMGs now all reload quicker
HYPEX broke down the changes even further and confirmed the exact values that changed.
- Typhoon Blade Damage nerfed against players from 30 to 28 and against builds from 50 to 44
- Holo-Twiser AR Shoots 6% faster & Reloads 4% Sslower
- Holo-Twister AR DPS is now 140/151/156/166/172/182 instead of 150/161/166/178/183/194
- Oni Shotgun Shoots 8% faster
- Twinfire Shotgun & Veiled SMG Reload 5% faster
- Fury AR Reloads 2% FASTER
In our Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 tier list, we ranked the Holo Twister Assault Rifle and Typhoon Blade as S-Tier weapons. Meanwhile, we considered the Veiled Precision SMG, Fury AR, and Oni Shotgun below-average options.
This update should bring the meta more in line and remove the massive discrepancy between must-use and undesirable weapons.
