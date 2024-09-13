Fortnite Isle of Doom spawn rate change gives players everything they wanted & more

Epic Games has listened to fans and decided to increase the Isle of Doom’s spawn rate higher than ever before. And there’s more good news ahead, as the spawn rate will only continue to climb.

Fortnite initially released Doom’s Island with the 31.10 update which allowed players to become Doom’s Chosen and become Doom himself. Unfortunately, it only had a 5% chance to spawn, making players complain about it being too hard to get.

While Epic did end up buffing the Ultra Doom mythic to make it have a 12% chance to appear, this only lasted a few days, and after the weekend ended it went back to 5%.

Rest assured, you will get many more chances to find the Isle of Doom, as Epic Games just announced that the Isle of Doom now has a 20% spawn rate.

Not only that, but this number would increase each day incrementally up until the release of version 31.20 next week. We’re not yet sure how much the spawn rate will increase each day, but players have until September 17, 2024 to claim this mythic.

The response from fans online has been quite positive, as many players have still yet to find this island for themselves. “W FORTNITE, THANK YOU FOR LISTENING TO US,” said one response.

“we LOVE it when you guys are actively listening /communicating to us and actually care abt our opinions,” another fan wrote, saying they were speaking on behalf of the Fortnite community.

Others hoped that this boost wouldn’t end by next week: “Let’s keep this for a while,” a commenter pleaded and explained how they didn’t want the spawn rate to decrease. It remains to be seen if Epic decides to hold on to, at the very least, a 20% spawn rate as the future base level.

Speaking of big adjustments, the developers also made critical changes to mythics like Shuri’s Claws and War Machine’s Hover Jet.