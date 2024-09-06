Fortnite buffs Isle of Doom spawn rate in matches – but there’s a catch

Amid player backlash, Fortnite has increased the spawn rate for the Isle of Doom, which Epic Games added in Chapter 5 Season 4. But there’s a catch.

The launch of Update 31.10 unleashed Doom’s Chosen Mythic powers, though players can only obtain such power by storming the Isle of Doom POI.

Notably, the Ultra Mythic abilities grant the wielder 500 health and 500 shield. They also let loose overpowered attacks whose arcane strength is difficult to fend off. Even a boss character’s health will melt when facing Doom’s Ultra Mythic.

OP powers aside, players were most displeased upon learning that the Isle of Doom only has a 5 percent chance to spawn. As such, even the most dedicated Fortnite players have navigated dozens of matches without ever seeing the POI floating along.

But these frustrations are changing, as Epic Games has confirmed that the Isle of Doom’s spawn rate will increase from 5 percent to 12 percent. However, there’s a catch – this buff will only last for the weekend starting Friday, September 7.

For just a few days, Fortnite players have a higher chance of the Isle of Doom and securing the much-coveted Victory von Doom.

Doctor Doom returned to Fortnite Island for Chapter 5 Season 4, where he serves as the main villain of an all-new Marvel storyline. Most notably, Doom wants the power of Pandora’s Box all to himself and has already brought himself a few steps closer to achieving such ends. What he has planned remains a mystery.

There’s plenty of time for players to learn more, though, given that Season 4 will not end until November 2. Who knows what state Fortnite Island will be left in when Doom starts setting his plans into motion?

Between now and then, Battle Pass owners can complete a series of Doom-specific quests to unlock the supervillains’ two armor skins, blade pickaxes, and more.