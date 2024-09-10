Fortnite is increasing V-Bucks prices again in some countries

Epic Games has decided once again to increase the price of Fortnite’s in-game purchases such as V-Bucks in select countries.

Announced on September 10 during Chapter 5 Season 4, Epic Games revealed that it would be adjusting the prices of Fortnite’s V-Bucks and content packs due to “factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations.”

Around the same time last year, Fortnite announced that V-Bucks prices would increase in multiple countries, all due to the same issues. These changes will be applied on October 14.

This time, the countries affected are Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Nigeria, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The blog post announcing this change also stated that it would be making price adjustments “around the world on a more regular basis.”

Epic Games

Players in these countries shouldn’t be worried about their Fortnite Crew subscription, as that pricing will not be affected. They should only expect V-Bucks, alongside current and future content packs, to be pricier.

Read the tables below to see how the prices in Fortnite are affected in these six countries. As a reminder, we don’t have the current prices for comparison so we’re unsure of how much of an increase each region is receiving.

V-Bucks

Region Currency 1,000 V-Bucks Bundle 2,800 V-Bucks Bundle 5,000 V-Bucks Bundle 13,500 V-Bucks Bundle Brazil BRL 31.99 78.99 124.99 313.99 Chile CLP 6,740.00 17,050.00 27,310.00 68,230.00 Colombia COP 30,989.00 78,399.00 125,469.00 313,699.00 Nigeria NGN 8,223.32 20,570.67 32,056.50 82,307.42 Philippines PHP 351.99 879.99 1,407.99 3,522.99 Vietnam VND 156,000.00 389,000.00 626,000.00 1,557,000.00

Current Content Packs

Region Currency Operation Brite Starter Pack Sun & Scales Pack Scrap & Burn Pack Brazil BRL 12.99 15.99 63.99 Chile CLP 2,700.00 3,400.00 13,650.00 Colombia COP 12,399.00 15,639.00 62,709.00 Nigeria NGN 3,289.34 4,111.66 16,446.64 Philippines PHP 140.99 175.99 703.99 Vietnam VND 62,000.00 78,000.00 311,000.00

While these price changes may not have affected your country, Epic already hinted at wanting to do these adjustments on a more regular basis, so you may expect price updates in the future for other regions such as America, Canada, Australia, the UK, and more.

Fortnite wasn’t the only game recently to be affected by the worldwide economic changes. Riot Games increased prices in certain regions, some up to 70%.