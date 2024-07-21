Fortnite is getting new movement mechanics in Chapter 6 according to leaks

According to recent Fortnite leaks, the upcoming chapter predicted to be released later this year will be bringing new swinging and prone mechanics.

The Fortnite 2024 roadmap may have been leaked earlier this year, and while it unveiled collabs and events players could anticipate, there may be a lot more coming to the game.

Another leak has surfaced, and this time, it revealed two new movement mechanics coming in Chapter 6 – predicted to be released on December 1 – alongside other gameplay additions.

According to well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX in a post on X, Chapter 6 will be bringing swinging and prone mechanics.

We’ve seen similar mobility items in the past that allow players to swing, like Spider-Man’s Web Shooter and Grapple Gloves, so it’d be interesting to see how this would be implemented in the game.

On the other hand, prone is something entirely new that has not been introduced in the Battle Royale before. Players who have previously PUBG or other popular shooters are surely no strangers to this mechanic.

Prone is essentially where your character lies face down on the ground. Most of the time, it’s used to hide yourself from the enemy, either to heal up, reload, or simply reposition.

It’s also used to position yourself in a way where you’re hidden and can snipe unsuspecting enemies without putting yourself in danger. It may still be too early to think about Chapter 6, but with these mechanics potentially added to the game, only time will tell how the meta will look like then.

Other than two new movement mechanics, HYPEX also mentioned other additions, such as possible new modes, Creative Pet Support, and a possible Floating Island theme.

So far, another thing that has been leaked also suggested that a female K-Pop group collab will be joining the game around the same time. All in all, it looks like there’s a lot to look forward to in Fortnite’s next chapter.