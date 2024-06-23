Fortnite is bringing Duos & Trios lobbies to Reload mode very soon

Don’t have enough friends to play in a squad with in Fortnite Reload? Well, Duos and Trios lobbies are likely to be coming soon.

Fortnite has just introduced the all-new Reload mode in Chapter 5, Season 3, allowing players to jump in OG POIs and get their hands on some classic weapons. And already, the game mode has been met with a surprising influx of players to the point it managed to surpass other previous modes.

With a tweaked reboot mechanic, smaller map, and rich loot pool, Fortnite Reload offers a fresh and fast-paced experience, leading the community to sing praises about the game mode. Despite that, it’s not without its fair share of issues.

One thing that the community has been quite vocal about is the restriction of the game mode to being squad only, as you’re pitted against other squads in the new map. This is unlike Battle Royale and Zero Build, where players can team up in Duos, Trios, or even play Solos.

However, as revealed by Fortnite content creator PeQu on X, Duos and Trios will be coming to the new mode very soon: “Fortnite just added a Duos Mode for Fortnite Reload to the API.”

However, “it’s not coming anytime soon” as the Duo Playlist “isn’t in the files” and “only in the API,” meaning that “it can’t come out until they release a new game update and add it to the files”, as written in the comments.

Aside from this, in a separate post, it was also revealed that Trios are likely coming into the game mode as well. Though it’s unclear when these lobbies will actually make it to the game, some players are already looking forward to it.

“Massive W so happy right now,” commented one user.

“THANK YOU,” another chimed in.

Overall, the Reload game mode experience has been a welcome addition to spice things up in Fortnite. However, aside from the squad-only lobby, it’s no secret that the matches can be pretty sweaty against more experienced players.