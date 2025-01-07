Fortnite is a far better fit for Squid Game collab than CoD’s disastrous crossover

Fortnite has all the versatility and tools to make a Squid Game collab work and would draw players in if done correctly.

Squid Game has undoubtedly been an absolutely interesting phenomenon. From the hilarious sugar honeycomb memes, people trying to recreate the games in real life and now a brand new Beast Games standalone TV series, it’s safe to say it has become a big part of pop culture.

As the hype continues to mount after Season 2’s release, the hit Netflix series has finally collabed with Black Ops 6, bringing in fresh operator skins, a new game mode, and a bunch of other cosmetics. As a Squid Game fan, I was excited to see all these new additions, even though I don’t play the multiplayer shooter.

That said, seeing how Fortnite is very popular with crossovers and how they get implemented in the game, I’m convinced the Battle Royale title would be a much better choice for this collab.

Fortnite has a lot of versatility

epic games / netflix / sundaycw Octo Game map in Fortnite.

Throughout the years, Fortnite has proven they can make collabs work well in-game. Artists such as Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and more have held wildly successful virtual concerts.

Movie characters, athletes and more have become bosses or NPCs, and they all come with their own cosmetics that players can wear.

Here’s the thing: Because of the game’s ever-changing nature, they don’t feel or look forced. It doesn’t matter if it’s Halloween or Christmas—a surprise collab that doesn’t exactly fit the theme of the season can pop up, and things will just look the way they have been—albeit more exciting.

There are a lot of interesting things that can be implemented in Fortnite with a Squid Game collab. A new POI based on the mysterious island from the series would make a lot of sense, with weapons used by the Pink Guards being added as loot.

Players could perhaps even play iconic games from the series when interacting with the Recruiter NPC and earn some buffs or gold when they win. They could also just make all the games a separate mode, as there are many ideas to pull from the show.

epic games / cuds You can play Squid Game as adorable little beans in this Creative island.

And to those who are perhaps not a fan of things looking a bit realistic, a community-made Squid Game map in Fall Guys mode is already a thing – and while it’s a lot cuter, an official collab could potentially add so much more.

Overall, things can get really exciting thanks to Fortnite’s versatility, and that’s not even including the skins and cosmetics.

Creative cosmetics

For so long now, players have been begging the developers to introduce a Squid Game collaboration to the game, to the point that fans have been creating their own concepts.

The beauty of Fortnite skins is that you’re able to mix and match your appearance with multiple edit styles – something that the Squid Game collab could definitely use.

A Pink Guard skin could have different mask styles, while the Player skin could be fully customizable. These alterations can include but are not limited to changing the number on the back of the outfit, along with hairstyles, the voting patch as seen in Season 2, and other details similar to how superhero skins work.

This would be great news for players, as they could essentially edit their character according to their preferences, allowing them to enjoy the game even more.

Additionally, they can also give some of the OG characters more love as they did with past collaborations—think of Peely, Fishtick, or Jonesy wearing the green jumpsuit.

Octo Game is insanely popular

epic games / sundaycw Octo Game 2 gives you the full Season 2 experience with some minor tweaks.

Octo Game has been around since the first season of Squid Game. It’s basically a Creative Map that parodies the hit TV series, featuring the games included in it.

Right now, Octo Game 2, which follows the second season, has exploded in terms of player count to the point that it has surpassed LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, Reload Zero Build, and ranked Ballistic, among other modes, as seen on FN.GG.

Of course, the stats constantly fluctuate depending on the day or season, but right now, this proves that a Squid Game collab would be a great idea as the demand is high. If a community can create something as amazing as this, imagine what an official collab would be able to achieve.

It’s all a Battle Royale

While it’s true that some games in Squid Game are played in groups, at the end of the day, it’s all about the last man standing. This overall theme fits Fortnite, considering Battle Royale is one of its core modes.

Additionally, in Season 2, we finally saw the contestants fighting back against the Pink Guards using weapons. So, slap on some cosmetics, and it’ll all look similar, especially if you’re playing in a fast-paced mode like Team Rumble or Red vs. Blue.

Though the Squid Game collab is live in Black Ops 6, there could still be hope that it might come to Fortnite. Call of Duty and Fortnite have both collabed with specific IPs during different times, like Fallout, Halloween, and SAW, so the possibility is always there.

Additionally, it’s confirmed that the next part of Squid Game will be released later this year. Only time will tell if and when it will be available on Fortnite.