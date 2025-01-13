Fortnite update finally makes instruments worth their price tag, but only some of them

Fortnite Patch 33.20 will add a long-awaited feature that players say will finally make them want to buy instruments like guitars.

The release of Fortnite Festival in December 2023 opened the gateway to a world of change for the online game. In addition to the music-centric mode, the Chapter 5 Season 1 update introduced guitars as cosmetic items.

As of writing, the only use for guitars in Battle Royale mode revolves around Jam Tracks, though players have long wished to use the instruments as pickaxes and back blings as well.

The Cyberpunk 2077 collab heightened these desires, considering the inclusion of Johnny Silverhand’s guitar. Fortunately, new details claim players will finally get their wish sooner rather than later.

Fortnite will turn instruments into pickaxes and back blings

According to details shared in a Fortnite blog post, Update 33.20 will finally let players equip instruments as back blings and pickaxes.

This change will apply to “some purchased or earned Guitars, Basses, Keytars, Mics — and the drumsticks from some of your Drums.”

Once the patch goes live on Tuesday, January 14, players will have to check their lockers to see which instruments can be equipped.

Epic Games Fortnite Festival Season 7 will arrive alongside the 33.20 patch.

Players couldn’t be more thrilled by the news, evidenced in various responses on social media. In the comments to iFireMonkey‘s post about the change, one person wrote, “Good idea giving instruments an actual purpose to match their price tag.”

Fans shared similar thoughts on Reddit, with several saying this update will finally make instruments worth the cost.

Reads one such reply, “Finally, instruments are actually worth buying now. Why wasn’t this a feature in the first place?”

“Finally a good reason for me to buy instruments,” added someone else.

However, several people can’t help but question why the adjustment will only apply to “some” instruments. Compatibility tweaks to specific instruments could explain the limitations since LEGO styles and Kicks similarly received staggered releases for certain characters.