Fortnite inflates the price of rare cosmetic pack after its two-year absence

Fortnite’s latest price bump has players frustrated. A rare cosmetic pack returned after two years – at a higher price.

Fortnite has seen steady V-Bucks price hikes lately. Epic blames inflation and currency fluctuations. Just last October, players saw a 12.5% increase in many countries, including the U.S. In January, discussions continued about how inflation impacts Fortnite’s economy.

The price hikes hit players’ wallets hard. A thousand V-Bucks now cost $9 instead of $8 in the US, and a 13,500 V-Bucks bundle is now $90, up from $80. Even the battle pass got a sneaky price increase in late 2024. While Fortnite Crew subscription pricing stayed stable, players still felt the pinch.

On January 23, 2025, the Koi Kingdom Pack is back, but not without controversy.

Fortnite’s Koi Kingdom Pack is back but at a higher cost

Popular dataminer Hypex delivered the news on their X page, pointing out how despite coming back, the pack is slightly more expensive.

The bundle, featuring three skins, three back blings, three pickaxes, a wrap, and a loading screen, is priced at $17.25. That’s a jump from the $15 it originally cost. Players can enjoy vibrant koi fish-themed cosmetics, but they’ll pay more for the privilege.

First introduced in April 2023 and last seen in May 2023, the pack’s return after 610 days created some excitement. However, the price hike tempered that enthusiasm.

Reactions from fans were sharp and snarky. “Not buying for that much. Especially when there’s no V-Bucks included,” one player griped.

“Fortnite inflation” another lamented. “Lmao inflation man, ITS PIXELS BRO,” a frustrated gamer quipped. Others expressed surprise that the game itself hasn’t become more expensive yet.

Despite rising prices, Fortnite shows no signs of slowing down. Its steady stream of updates, cosmetics, and fan engagement ensures its dominance. But for players, inflation’s impact on their favorite game stings – and that’s no cosmetic fix.