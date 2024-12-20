How to get OG Renegade Raider & Aerial Assault Trooper skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has just brought Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins back after seven long years. Check out how you can unlock and get both.

Unless you’re an OG who’s been playing Fortnite since the first season, wanting some skins to come back is like a rite of passage for every player. Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper are among some of the most requested ones as they are extremely rare.

For so long, these two skins were considered the symbol for OG players in the community. While Renegade Raider has been given many variants throughout the years, at the end of the day, they’re not the same as her original outfit.

Well, that changes today because, in a surprising update, both Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper have returned after a massive period of exclusivity. Here’s how you can get both of these skins.

How to get Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins

The Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins can be purchased in the Item Shop under the “Season OG” tab – but there’s a catch. For you to be able to buy these skins, you’ll first have to unlock them by racking up XP.

epic games The OG skins come with a LEGO variant.

You’ll need 500k XP to unlock the Aerial Assault Trooper skin and 1.5 million XP for Renegade Raider. Once you’ve earned enough XP, you can buy them for 1,200 V-Bucks each to add to your locker.

How many levels is 1,5 million XP in Fortnite?

1,5 million XP in Fortnite is equal to 19 levels.

As this is the requirement to unlock the Renegade Raider skin to purchase, you may be wondering how you can level up quickly before it rotates out of the Item Shop.

Luckily, there’s a ton of ways to earn XP. Completing your weekly quests and playing other modes are some of the most recommended methods.

It’s worth knowing that the OG Season tab in the Item Shop shows your progress of earning XP, so you can get back to it whenever to check how much left is needed to unlock the OG cosmetics.

All cosmetics and prices in the OG Season Shop

epic games All cosmetics in the OG Season Shop tab.

The OG Season Shop didn’t just bring back these two classic skins. It also added additional cosmetics that veteran players will be familiar with. Below, we’ve listed all the OG Season Shop cosmetics along with the minimum XP required to unlock them, as well as their prices:

Cosmetic How to unlock Price Aerial Assault One (Glider) Earn 500,000 XP 500 V-Bucks Aerial Assault Trooper Earn 1,000,000 XP 1,200 V-Bucks Renegade Raider Earn 1,500,000 XP 1,200 V-Bucks

Raider’s Revenge (Pickaxe) Earn 2,000,000 XP 1,500 V-Bucks

According to the Item Shop description, these will be available until January 30, 2025, at 7 PM ET. So, you have time until then to grind XP to unlock them for purchase.

Rest assured, those who purchased Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper in 2017 will be given new styles “early next year.” Epic Games confirmed this via a blog post.

That’s how you can get the returning cosmetics from the OG Season Shop. If leaks are accurate, there’ll also be some new collabs to look forward to soon, such as Demon Slayer, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hatsune Miku.