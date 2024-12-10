How to get Chord Kahele & Mr. Dappermint skins for free in Fortnite

Fortnite devs are letting players grab Chord Kahele and Mr. Dappermint skins for free in the game and here’s how you can obtain both.

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1, has been brimming with plenty of new things, not just in terms of new weapons and locations but also cosmetics fitting to the current season’s theme. The additions don’t just stop there, though.

In a surprise announcement, Epic has stated that an all-new “social roleplay experience” will be coming to the game soon via a mode called LEGO Fortnite Brick Life. In this mode, you can hang out in different places, get a job, and even a house.

To celebrate the launch of this mode, the Chord Kahele and Mr. Dappermint skins will be made available for free. Here’s how to get them both.

How to unlock the Chord Kahele skin for free

epic games The Chord Kahele skin will require you to play from the Fortnite Mobile app to unlock.

To unlock the Chord Kahele skin, you’ll have to earn XP from playing matches via the Fortnite mobile app. The way this works is pretty similar to the Katalina skin that was introduced in Chapter 5, Season 3.

You’ll have until February 21, 2024, to get the skin for said method. Fortunately, if you’re unable to play the game on your phone, rest assured that it’s mentioned that this skin may appear in the Item Shop in the future, as it’s not exclusive to this promotion.

How to get Mr. Dappermint skin for free in Fortnite

epic games Explorer Emilie and Mr Dappermint, a new skin you can get by linking accounts.

As for the Mr. Dappermint skin, you can obtain this outfit by linking your Epic Games account to LEGO. Here are the steps to do it.

Launch the Epic Games app or head to the site. Sign in with your account. Select your profile icon on the top right and choose Account. Head to Apps & Accounts. Select “Connect” in the LEGO account option. Follow the rest of the prompt.

Once both accounts have been linked, you should be able to find the outfit in your Locker. Remember the Explorer Emilie Outfit? Well, if this is the first time you’re linking accounts, you’ll also get this skin on top of Mr. Dappermint.

That sums up everything you need to know to get the free Chord Kahele and Mr. Dappermint skins. While you’re here, check out all the other free skins you can get, all the new cosmetics in Chapter 6, and the OG Battle Pass.

