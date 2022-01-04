Fortnite players discover how many rocks it takes to kill The Rock in Chapter 3

Fortnite players took down Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s “The Foundation” Chapter 3 boss using nothing but rocks to topple one of the harder NPC battles so far.

Throughout the ordeal, these players used over a hundred rocks and dozens of evasive maneuvers to pull off one of the strangest bits of irony in the battle royale so far.

In doing so, the group found out just how many lumps of coal (rocks) it takes to bring The Rock (The Foundation) to his knees and created one of the funniest community clips from Chapter 3.

Defeating The Rock with rocks

In their attempt to pull off the feat, these players loaded up The Sanctuary with tons of coal in order to have enough of a stockpile to last throughout the fight.

Taking down The Foundation is no easy task. He’s armed with a vicious MK-Seven assault rifle that packs a wallop once the fight gets going as well as an ability that throws a barrage of rocks to his foes.

While there are plenty of ways to take down the Fortnite boss, a group of players decided to give the NPC a “taste of his own medicine” by putting memes over tactics.

All in all, it took 115 pieces of coal to defeat The Foundation and complete one of the hardest self-imposed challenges in Fortnite.

“This community is taking it too far,” one commenter said of the clip. The Fortnite community seemed to enjoy the feat, considering how annoying the NPC is to take down in the first place.

This is a prime example of Fortnite players’ knack to take what’s in the battle royale and elevate it with a bit of imagination and a whole lot of patience.