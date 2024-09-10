Fortnite hotfix makes major change to storm circle in forgotten biome

One recent Fortnite hotfix has shaken up the way storm circles land on the Battle Royale map, preventing them from closing in on one forgotten biome.

Fortnite players have had a good time with the recent update 31.10, with new features such as Shuri’s Black Panther Claws and the Ultra Doom mythic that has a scarce spawn chance.

Nearly a week after the update dropped, Epic Games decided to make a major change to how storm circles work in Chapter 5 Season 4.

As reported by many Fortnite leak and news accounts on X, the latest Fortnite hotfix made it impossible for storm circles to close in on the Wasteland biome. This is the sand-covered desert biome in the southern region of the Absolute Doom map.

While this may sound like a silly update to implement, there’s one good reason for this to happen. Epic Games presumably made this change because Loot Island never spawns there.

Since there’s a 5% chance that the floating island will become the Isle of Doom, which grants the Ultra Doom mythic, preventing the storm from closing in the Wasteland ensures that players have an easier time getting to Doom Island.

Fortnite fans have already complained that the Ultra Doom mythic is way too hard to get. Not only because it has a 5% spawn chance, but getting to the island before any other players without dying to claim the power is even tougher.

While some of the replies to the post on X were okay with the change and knew why it was implemented, many fans weren’t so happy. “Desert part of the map gonna be so dead,” one reply stated.

After another player explained why this hotfix was required, a response questioned why Epic didn’t just make the floating islands start spawning over the Wasteland. The first user then explained why this would take more than just a hotfix.

Hopefully, fans will now have a much easier time getting to the Isle of Doom with the update. Although we may receive another spawn rate boost, the previous weekend buff left players disappointed.