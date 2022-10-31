What is the Hop Drop low gravity effect in Fortnite & how to get it

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

A Hop Drop is a special consumable item that’s only available in Fortnite during the Halloween season, so we’ve got details of where to find this limited-time item.

There are loads of things happening during Fortnitemares 2022, from spooky skins in the item shop to zombies appearing around the map and a brand new set of Fortnitemares Quests to complete.

One of these challenges requires players to “jump while you have the Hop Drop low gravity effect”, which might be a little confusing if you’re not sure what the Hop Drop low gravity effect actually is.

Below, we’ve put together a simple guide to help you figure out what a Hop Drop is and where you can find them.

Epic Games

What is a Hop Drop in Fortnite?

A Hop Drop is a consumable item in Fortnite that gives players a low gravity effect when consumed.

This means you’ll be able to jump higher and further than you usually can, which is great for making a quick escape from a heated battle or for helping you reach the top of a tall building or mountain.

Hop Drops are usually only available for a limited time during events like Fortnitemares, so you won’t always be able to find them around the map.

Epic Games

Where to find Hop Drops in Fortnite

Hop Drops can be found inside buckets of candy that look like pumpkins. These are scattered around the map but are usually located outside shops or houses, so it’s a good idea to search POIs for them.

One of the best locations to find Hop Drops in Fortnite is Chrome Crossroads as there are quite a few candy buckets there, such as the one outside the balcony shop at the southwestern corner of the POI.

An alternative way of getting a Hop Drop is to purchase one from Cuddle Scream Leader for 100 Gold Bars. This character is only around during Fortnitemares and is located northeast of Tilted Towers.

That’s everything you need to know about Hop Drops! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Paradise Quests guide | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free skins | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | Where to find all NPCs | Best Fortnite skins | Rarest skins in Fortnite