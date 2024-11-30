Fortnite players rejoice as Chapter 6 finally brings back hitscan weapons

Fortnite Chapter 6 will bring back hitscan weapons, wiping the slate clean of bullet drop gun mechanics that took over Chapter 5.

Fortnite’s gun mechanics revolve around two distinct concepts – bullet drop and hitscan. The former prioritizes projectile-based mechanics, requiring players to consider their target’s distance, gravity’s effects on the bullet, and so on.

Hitscan, however, provides more straightforward shooting action. As such, players need only to aim and shoot to know their bullets will strike the intended target – contingent on the shooter’s accuracy.

Article continues after ad

Prior to Chapter 5’s December 2023 launch, hitscan guns dominated Fortnite but heightened competitiveness informed the rise of bullet drop mechanics. This will not remain the case for too much longer.

Fortnite players can look forward to the return of hitscan weapons

The official Fortnite ANZ account on Twitter/X has confirmed what fans have long awaited – guns will be hitscan once again when Chapter 6 Season 1 kicks off.

Such a change will effectively do away with the projectile-based functionality that dominated Chapter 5’s nearly year-long run.

Article continues after ad

Replies to the social media posts show Fortnite fans are already celebrating the impending changes. “W season already,” reads one response.

Article continues after ad

Someone else joined the chorus with, “Chapter 6 just keeps getting better and better.”

But some players have also expressed disappointment, saying they preferred the bullet drop approach. It remains to be seen if Fortnite will ever manage to strike a balance in this regard.

Notably, hitscan weapons did appear in some capacity toward the end of Chapter 5, with the Chapter 2 Remix update. The guns that took advantage of this mechanic included the Dual Pistols, Drum Gun, Tactical Shotgun, Suppressed Assault Rifle, and a few others.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Chapter 6’s first season launches on Sunday, December 1. In addition to the hitscan changes, the new chapter will also introduce an overhauled map, parkour movement abilities, and the King of Monsters, Godzilla.