Fortnite x Hatsune Miku collab: Release date, cosmetics, more

Hatsune Miku is reportedly coming to Fortnite, bringing new cosmetics and songs. Here’s everything you need to know about the collab.

Whether it’s a TV series, video games, or real-life celebrities, Fortnite pretty much has it all in terms of its ever-expanding collabs. Because of this, it’s only natural that fans would constantly request new skins to come to the game.

Among all these requests is Hatsune Miku, a virtual pop star who has been around since 2007. Miku is well-known for her wide range of songs composed by real-life artists—one of her songs was even featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Article continues after ad

New leaks are claiming she will be coming to the game soon, along with her cosmetics. So, if you’re interested in getting her skin, here’s everything you need to know about the collab.

When is Miku coming to Fortnite?

Miku is coming to Fortnite on January 14, 2025. This information was shared by well-known leaker ShiinaBR.

Article continues after ad

According to leaks, she will be featured in the Festival Pass for Season 7. While these are just leaks as of now, players have already spotted easter eggs relating to Hatsune Miku on the Battle Royale map, making it all more likely she’ll be coming soon.

Article continues after ad

Leaked Hatsune Miku cosmetics & songs

Thanks to leaks, we know that Hatsune Miku will “at least have four variants.” She’ll also come with her own back bling that “syncs with Jam Tracks.”

As far as variants go, it’s speculated that she’ll have a cell-shaded style, similar to the Easter eggs players have found in-game, which refers to her.

There’s also a chance that she could be getting alternative variants, like Snow and Sakura Miku – though do take all this information with a grain of salt as of now as Epic has yet to reveal the skin officially.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, leaker HYPEX has revealed the potential songs that could be added to the game, which are as follows:

Article continues after ad

M@GICAL CURE! LOVE SHOT! ft. SAWTOWNE

Miku ft. Anamanaguchi

Dasiy 2.0 ft. Ashnikko

That’s everything we know so far about the Hatsune Miku collab. Once more details emerge, we’ll keep you in the loop.

While you’re here, check out the leaked Demon Slayer collab and all the free skins you can get while they’re still around.