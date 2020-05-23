Fortnite hatches activated as Doomsday event countdown revealed

The date and time for Fortnite’s Doomsday Event has finally been revealed as the countdown is now underway in-game.

After the longest season in Fortnite history came to a close, Chapter 2 Season 2 started with the Top Secret theme taking over the map. Players have done battle at new locations, taken on NPC secret agents, and even been able to temporarily join a side thanks to the telephone booths scattered around the map.

However, while it has been a ton of fun, all good things must come to an end. Epic Games are rustling up one of their renowned cinematic live events for the conclusion of the season, revealing the long-awaited answer to the question of when is Chapter 2 Season 2 coming to a close.

When is Fortnite's Doomsday Event?

Players who hopped into Fortnite on Saturday, May 23 noticed that a seven-day countdown had appeared in the pre-game lobby – signaling that the end of the season is almost here.

The timer is counting down to Saturday, May 30 with the Doomsday event set to get underway at around the usual live event time of 7:05 pm BST/20:05 pm CEST/2:05 pm EDT/11:05 am PDT.

The countdown has been activated in the Lobby....



The Doomsday Event will take place on May 30 at 20:05 CEST pic.twitter.com/4rLvlhxMfh — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 23, 2020

As ever, Epic has hidden small hints inside of Fortnite for fans to find in anticipation of the live event. These small clues allow for theories to run wild as fans try to predict what is going to happen.

With this event, players have noticed that the hatches which had started appearing around The Agency have begun bubbling away. The numerous hatches all have air patches above them and make a slight sound when you go near them, but nothing too loud.

The Hatches have been activated....... pic.twitter.com/OPS6vSCpkh — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 23, 2020

All these hints seem to point towards something happening with the water that appeared on the new map with the start of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Previously, leaks for Chapter 2, Season 3 had claimed that the map would be taken by a water theme and that players would need new vehicles – notably, a shark – to get around. We’ll just have to see what happens.