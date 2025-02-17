Fortnite has free Captain America cosmetics but you need to be quick

Fortnite players are able to get two free Captain America cosmetics for a limited time. Here’s how to claim them in the game.

Fortnite has had plenty of crossovers with Marvel throughout the years, from Item Shop skins, Battle Pass rewards, and limited-time game modes, to seasons fully dedicated to the franchise’s theme.

In addition to these, Marvel movies that just hit the theatres often have cosmetics related to them rolled out in the game to add to the hype, which is now the case with Brave New World.

This is the first movie to feature Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and Epic has just added some free cosmetics players can snatch while they’re still around.

How to get free Captain America sprays in Fortnite

As a way to celebrate the movie’s release, Epic has brought back Captain America cosmetics in the Item Shop, including two sprays players can grab for free.

These are the “Come Get Me!” and the “Cap Attack” sprays, which you can claim in the Item Shop, just under the Captain America & BriteStar tab.

The first spray has Sam Wilson holding his shield with a stance ready for battle, while the latter shows him throwing his shield while flying.

epic games The Come and Get Me and Cap Attack sprays as seen in the Item Shop.

Do keep in mind, however, that players will only have time until February 18, 2025, to claim these as that’s the date when they will rotate out. As for the exact time, it will depend on your region, shown on the left side of the screen when you open these in the shop.

There’s been plenty of exciting cosmetics rolling out in the shop as of late, from the customizable Iron Man skin and even the all-new Avatar collab cosmetics.

With Chapter 6, Season 2 set to arrive in the game this week, it’ll be interesting to see what the next season will bring to both the shop and Battle Pass.