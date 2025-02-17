Fortnite has cheater post apology video after permanent ban

Cheaters might want to think twice about bending the rules because Fortnite will take away all your winnings and have you apologize.

In December, Epic Games restructured the rules for competing in FCNS Divisional Cups and other competitive Fortnite tournaments for cash prizes to combat cheating.

The devs warned players, “Anyone found teaming up with a cheater in a tournament will face a minimum 28-day competitive ban, which will increase in duration with every subsequent violation.”

This included ramping up legal action against cheaters. Epic Games followed through on that promise by filing a lawsuit against a player who used cheating software and hardware during a tournament.

This time around, the devs went one step further to crack down on the issue and prevent cheating from happening again.

Fortnite donates cheaters’ “underserved” prize money

Epic Games announced, “We took legal action against a player who shared their account to unfairly qualify for FNCS. Now they’re banned from Fortnite tournaments forever and their undeserved prize money was donated to charity.”

The statement also included a link to an apology video from the cheater.

In the video, RepulseGod admitted sharing their Epic Games account with another user to qualify for the 2023 Fortnite Championship Grand Finals.

“Epic took legal action against me, and now I’m banned from participating in Fortnite tournaments forever,” RepulseGod said. “I also have to pay a monetary settlement, which includes the prize money I received but did not win fairly, which Epic will donate to charity.”

RepulseGod promised never to cheat in Fortnite again and apologized for ruining the fun for the players who earned their spots in tournaments.

Players praised Epic for taking action and want the developers to do more of this.

“Yall move different. Love to see it,” NICKMERCS responded.

“I love you guys LMAO,” CouRage added.

In saying that, going on the offensive against cheaters doesn’t always go right. In January, a Fortnite. In January, a player fought back after a streamer falsely reported them for cheating.

