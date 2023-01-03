Fortnite Guardian Shields: Where to find & how to block shots

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Guardian Shield has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but where can you find it? And how do you use it to block shots? Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite always keeps players on their toes by adding new weapons and items to improve their loadout, and the latest addition is the Guardian Shield, which places a forcefield in front of you to block bullets.

This useful item was teased during the Chapter 4 reveal trailer, so fans are naturally eager to try it out for themselves. Below, we’ve covered where to get one and how to block shots with the Guardian Shield.

Epic Games

How to get the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

Guardian Shields can only be obtained by searching Oathbound Chests. These are rare, high-tier chests which means they’re quite hard to find – and it’s not even guaranteed that you’ll get a Guardian Shield inside every one of them.

The best location to find a Guardian Shield is The Citadel, as there are four Oathbound Chests located inside the castle here and plenty more in the surrounding area. You can also find Oathbound Chests at Shattered Slabs and Faulty Splits.

You can see all of the Oathbound Chest locations marked on the map courtesy of Fortnite.gg below:

Epic Games / Fortnite.gg

Of course, you could always just eliminate another player that has a Guardian Shield and steal theirs, but that might be quite difficult when they’re able to block your shots with the shield.

How to block shots with the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

To block shots with the Guardian Shield, you simply need to equip it in your inventory and then hold down the shoot button (for example, the R2 trigger on PlayStation).

Alternatively, you can aim and throw the Guardian Shield like you would with a Grenade or a Chug Splash.

Do this while an opponent shoots at you and you’ll block their bullets. Remember that the Guardian Shield won’t last forever, so don’t get caught out in the open when that protective barrier disappears.

That’s everything you need to know about Guardian Shields! Check out more Fortnite guides below:

