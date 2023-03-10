Fortnite Grind Rails: Locations and how to ride on them

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has introduced a brand new mechanic which allows you to ride on Grind Rails to get around the Island, so here’s where to find them and how to ride on them.

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, several new features have cropped up across the Island. One of the most notable additions in this season has been the introduction of Grind Rails, which you can ride along just like zip lines.

Unlike other modes of transportation, you’ll be able to attack enemies and heal yourself with items while riding on Grind Rails. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out how you can grind on rails in the new season of Fortnite.

Epic Games Grinding on rails is a fairly simple mode of transportation in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

How to ride on Grind Rails in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

In order to use Grind Rails in Fortnite, all you need to do is jump on top of one of the neon rails and you will automatically start grinding toward your chosen direction. Controlling your movement while on the rails is also quite simple and doesn’t require you to do much.

You can accelerate the speed at which you are moving by using the forward movement key. Alternatively, you can use the backward movement key to slow down and change the direction in which you are moving if you hold it down long enough.

The best part about Grind Rails is that riding them doesn’t prevent you from doing additional functions like shooting at enemies or recovering your health and shield with items. You can use this method to complete the Week 0 quest which requires you to restore 100 health points or shield points while on a Grind Rail.

Where to find Grind Rails in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Right now, the only places you can find Grind Rails in Fortnite are either inside MEGA City or towards the west of Kenjutsu Crossing.

This brand-new location can be found inside the futuristic biome at the southeastern corner of the map, so make sure you land there if you want to try them out.

So, there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the Grind Rail feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!

