Godzilla’s spawn rate has already increased since the start of the Godzilla x Kong event in Fortnite. Here’s what players need to know.

Godzilla invaded Fortnite Island on Friday, January 17, introducing a new set of unique quests and a boss encounter that instantly blew players away.

To become the King of the Monsters, players must find the “Godzilla Portal” and hop inside it. The first person to enter the portal will assume the role of the menacing Kaiju, while everyone else on the map tries to take him down.

Article continues after ad

In addition, there are several quests tied to Godzilla’s arrival – some center on tracking him, others revolve around fighting him, and three can only be completed when playing as the monster.

Here is what Fortnite users should know about the chances of seeing Godzilla spawn.

What is the spawn rate for Godzilla in Fortnite?

The Godzilla Portal randomly appears on the map during matches, meaning not every game will feature the King of the Monsters.

Article continues after ad

When the event first went live, the creature’s spawn chances topped off at 20%. According to leaker HYPEX, however, Epic Games has since increased Godzilla’s spawn rate to 40%, double his original odds of appearing in the battle royale game.

Article continues after ad

Despite such a drastic spawn rate boost, many Fortnite players say they have still yet to encounter Godzilla after putting several hours into the battle royale.

Some feel especially pressured to engage with the experience as much as possible since all of the Godzilla quests will only remain active until Friday, January 31.

Epic Games

Godzilla is not the only monster joining the fray, either. Epic Games has added Kong to the mix as well, complete with a skin and a handful of cosmetic items that will officially leave the Fortnite Item Shop on Friday, January 24 at 6:00 PM local time.