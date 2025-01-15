Fortnite Godzilla skin unlocks soon but there’s one major catch

The highly-anticipated Godzilla Evolved skin will come to life in Fortnite on January 17, as Epic adds two new pages of Battle Pass rewards for the legendary Kaiju.

However, according to trusted Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, these rewards won’t be unlocked by completing Godzilla quests as many players had naturally assumed. Instead, it’s rumored that players will need to increase their overall Account Level by gaining XP to progress through each Godzilla tier.

The proposed change has sparked backlash from some players who feel their time spent grinding through the Godzilla quests from Fortnite’s 33.20 update on January 14, as well as other easy XP challenges given the change, has been wasted.

Fortnite players divided over Battle Pass skin changes

A player summed up the sentiment with, “So I shouldn’t have done the Weekly and Godzilla quests immediately…” as one more chimed in, “Basically, don’t play till Friday.”

“That’s… Kinda lame. I liked the unique quests and being able to get them all done in a day.

Gotta squeeze all the extra playtime out of us I guess,” a player responded.

Another added: “Fortnite punishing us for playing the game when quests come out. Looks like it will be back to creative to unlock these faster.”

Dexerto / Epic Games / Warner Bros The Godzilla x Kong showdown event is expected to go live in Fortnite on January 17.

Despite the change, others were less bothered. “It is a slight inconvenience but I also don’t hate this, getting some levels instead of having to fight 65 people all landing on Godzilla’s big toe or some bulls**t lobby after lobby is fine by me.”

“To be honest I’m happy they changed it. I already don’t do quests at all (except if it’s on accident ofc). I want to play the game and not basically throw a (or multiple) game(s) away landing somewhere in Narnia to do whatever useless stuff or use a weapon type I’d never use,” one more explained.

Whether you love or hate the alleged Battle Pass quest change, it’s made it far simpler for the average player, targeting those who don’t play as frequently, or just want to jump into matches and aim for a Victory Royale.

Fortnite’s Godzilla x Kong showdown event is set to go live alongside the release of the Kaiju skins and exclusive Battle Pass rewards. Epic has already teased the NPC showdown on the Chapter 6 map, with the Shining Span bridge being destroyed and a mysterious giant footprint.