Fortnite Godzilla Mythic abilities leaked ahead of official launch

A new Fortnite leak has revealed details about a new Mythic that will enable players to transform into Godzilla.

On January 13, 2025, Fortnite officially shared a clip of Godzilla stomping his way through the map, as players desperately flee the colossal kaiju. However, a new leak has revealed some exciting information about the Godzilla Mythic that will be coming to the game alongside the 33.20 content update.

While no gameplay of Godzilla and the subsequent Kong release has yet to be shown, that hasn’t stopped leakers from providing some exciting info about how players will be able to use the toothy terror to their advantage.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Godzilla Mythic leaks

Posting on X/Twitter, reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX stated Godzilla would be released on January 17 and comes with a new Mythic. This item will allegedly enable players to transform into a gigantic Godzilla and use its abilities.

The abilities allow the lucky player to use Goji’s iconic atomic breath, which sees the colossal titan shoot a nuclear beam from its mouth. This will likely be an incredibly powerful attack that can decimate both close and ranged enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t enough, the Godzilla Mythic also has a Stomp attack, which will likely allow him to crush those who are unfortunate enough to get in his way. The leak also notes that players will be able to unleash a deafening roar and more.

There’s no mention of any tail or claw-based attacks, but these will likely be part of the kaiju’s kit. HYPEX also notes that there’s a “Throw Banana” ability too, so there could also be a Kong Mythic that could see both legendary monsters clash.

Article continues after ad

As for how you get the Godzilla Mythic, it appears that players will need to enter a rift to obtain it. During the trailer four players run into the portal, then only three can be seen running away, with the other seemingly transforming into Godzilla.

For now, that’s all the information we have on the Godzilla Mythic, but we’ll likely hear more information in the coming days. In the meantime, be sure to check out how you can get the Hatsune Miku skins and two leaked weapons that are set to return to help you fight against the infamous titan.

Article continues after ad