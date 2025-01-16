Fortnite Godzilla medallion creatively fixes stealing issue

Fortnite just dropped a bombshell: medallion stealers are officially out of luck. The new Godzilla update ensures medallions go to players who actually earn them.

Since 2024, medallions have spiced up Fortnite with unique abilities like invisibility and health restoration. You get these powerful trinkets by defeating boss NPCs on the map.

The thrill of claiming a medallion often turns into frustration, though. Medallion vultures swoop in to snatch them just as the boss falls, leaving hardworking players empty-handed.

The Godzilla update, dropping January 17, introduces a game-changing medallion system. The Godzilla Medallion, tied to the iconic kaiju event, flips the script. You’ll have to earn it the hard way – by dealing the most damage to Godzilla during an epic battle royale

How the Godzilla Medallion works

Epic Games revealed that starting January 17, a portal spawns randomly on the island, letting one lucky player transform into Godzilla.

The rest of the lobby faces off against the towering titan, armed with Rail Guns and Shield Bubbles to exploit its weak spots. The player who dishes out the most damage earns the coveted Godzilla Medallion.

This medallion doesn’t just shine; it delivers. It gives players a recharging three-charge dash ability and the exotic Burst Quad Launcher. The mechanic guarantees the medallion ends up with someone who actually put in the effort. No more freebies for opportunists.

It’s important to note that Godzilla’s portal works a bit like Doom’s Isle – it doesn’t always spawn. Let’s just hope the spawn rates are slightly reworked to increase the frequency.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 is proving unstoppable. From Godzilla and Kong to artists like Hatsune Miku, the season is a nonstop party. Players are diving in for epic battles, legendary collabs, and the perfect mix of chaos and strategy.

Thanks to the Godzilla Medallion, the game gets fairer and more thrilling. Fortnite fans, take note: the only way to win this season is to fight for it.