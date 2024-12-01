How to get Godzilla Evolved skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s eagerly-anticipated Godzilla Evolved skin will officially arrive in January 2025 as a Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass exclusive. Here is how players can claim it.

The Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass features numerous Japan-themed skins and items, with one skin modeled after Big Hero 6’s Baymax.

Notably, the King of Monsters will round out the Battle Pass content in a future update, so players can’t unlock him just yet.

Here is a breakdown of when and how Godzilla will be available for the taking.

Article continues after ad

When will the Godzilla Evolved skin launch in Fortnite?

Only players who purchase the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass can claim Godzilla’s Evolved skin when it goes live on January 17, 2025.

Once available, the monstrous cosmetic will be usable across Fortnite’s Battle Royale, Festival, and Rocket Racing game modes.

It’s worth noting that Chapter 6’s Season 1 Battle Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks and will remain available to purchase through February 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST.

Epic Games

How to claim the Godzilla Evolved skin

On January 17, 2025, Battle Pass owners will gain access to two pages of Godzilla-themed rewards – each featuring six rewards apiece.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not unlike the Magneto content in Chapter 5 Season 4, players must complete a series of quests that will allow them to claim each reward. There is currently no word on what exactly the quests may entail or how many users may be asked to complete.

Epic Games

The only item available to view as of writing is the Godzilla Evolved skin. At least one other reward in the pass will include a second Godzilla outfit, though Epic Games has yet to showcase the design.

Article continues after ad

However, since developers modeled the first skin after the “evolved” Godzilla from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, his second cosmetic may similarly take inspiration from Legendary’s ongoing MonsterVerse.

We’ll be sure to update this page with more information as further details surface.