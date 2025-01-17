When is Fortnite Godzilla event? Titan Takedown start time

Epic have officially revealed the Fortnite Titan Takedown event where players will finally be able to transform into Godzilla, leaving players wondering when it starts.

Ever since the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 began, there have been rumors of a Godzilla event coming to the island. The iconic titan’s skin was included in the Battle Pass, but what players really wanted was to take control and wreak havoc across the map.

Now, with the Titan Takedown event, their dreams are coming true. Here’s when the Fortnite Godzilla event starts and what to expect.

Fortnite Godzilla event start time

The Fortnite Titan Takedown event gets underway at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT on Friday, January 17, 2025. At this point, the portals will begin spawning occasionally during matches, allowing you to become a giant Godzilla and start terrorizing the map.

According to the official blog post confirming the event, Godzilla will be in matches until Chapter 6 Season 1 ends on February 21. This gives you just over a month to work through the many Godzilla Quests and earn every reward.

Will there be downtime?

The good news is that there will be no downtime before the Fortnite Godzilla event. All of the necessary files and content was added to the game with the 33.20 update on January 14, so you’ll be able to jump in right away.

Will Kong be in the Fortnite Titan Takedown event?

No, Kong won’t be part of the Titan Takedown event to begin with. Fans had been hoping for a Godzilla vs Kong showdown, but the giant ape hasn’t featured in any of the marketing or clips released before the event.

This doesn’t mean that he won’t be added at a later date, though. Kong already has a skin on the in-game store, so there’s every chance that players will also be able to transform into eventually and recreate the 2021 movie.

However, none of this has been confirmed, so we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.

