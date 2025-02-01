Fortnite players call for major changes as Godzilla event ends too soon

Fortnite players feel the community “didn’t get enough time with Godzilla” during the short-lived Chapter 6 Season 1 event.

Godzilla began terrorizing battle royale matches on January 17, thanks to a limited-time event wherein the monster would occasionally spawn. Those quick enough to reach his portal could play as the creature, while everyone else worked towards taking him down.

Things got off to a rough start since his chances of spawning were incredibly low at launch. Community backlash encouraged Epic Games to increase Godzilla’s odds of appearing by 60%, and some days even saw the spawn rate hit 100%.

Article continues after ad

But those changes hardly helped fans who either didn’t have time to play during the event or were never within range of his spawn location. Now that Godzilla has left the game, many are wishing Epic would’ve extended the event’s availability.

Fortnite fans resent length of Godzilla and Doom events

Events for both Godzilla and Doctor Doom only lasted for a few weeks collectively, with the former appearing in battle royale from January 17 through January 31, 2025.

Article continues after ad

For a lot of Fortnite players, this wasn’t nearly enough time. In a Reddit post, numerous people chimed in to say they never got to be either character in their respective events.

Article continues after ad

One person who said work and family kept them away responded with, “Wish the Godzilla segment lasted longer.”

Others chimed in to say they wish Epic would bring it back. “It really sucks how quick this one was over,” a different user commented.

Epic Games

In another thread, players questioned why Epic only allows them to experience in-depth mechanics like playable Godzilla for short periods, especially since the development team spent so much time implementing new features.

Article continues after ad

Reads one such reply, “Seems super weird to have this super cool thing the devs spent countless hours on only available for a few weeks.”

Others added that Godzilla should’ve stuck around through the end of Chapter 6 Season 1, which falls on February 21.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not Epic will even revive events like Godzilla remains to be seen, but precedent suggests fans shouldn’t hold out hope.