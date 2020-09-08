Fortnite getting new Mutant Containment Truck vehicle soon

New vehicles known as “Mutant Containment Trucks” should be popping up soon on the Fortnite map during Season 4, and they’ll be crucial for completing the latest Battle Pass.

Fortnite Season 4 is in full effect and it’s absolutely filled to the brim with Marvel Comics characters and themes, including plenty of cosmetics and skins for players to collect.

One of the crown jewel skins of Season 4 that everyone will be trying to get their hands on has to be the Wolverine skin, available as an unlockable reward in the Battle Pass.

The challenge for Week 5 tasks players with finding so-called “Mutant Containment Trucks,” which are new vehicles scattered around the map.

Exactly what is a "Mutant Containment Truck" you might ask? As the name suggests, they're most likely some type of vehicle designed to nullify or eliminate hostile mutant humans, as we would find in the world of X-Men.

Some government agency or corporation always seems to be coming up with schemes to get rid of the mutant "problem" in the X-Men comics, and these trucks could be an homage to this theme.

Since they are vehicles, it's highly likely that we'll be able to find them where other cars and trucks tend to congregate, like roads, parking lots, and other points of interest.

As for whether or not these Mutant Containment Trucks will be driveable, that's still up in the air. But Fortnite has introduced other, comic themed vehicles like the insanely-powerful Iron Man Whiplash Car for Season 4 already.