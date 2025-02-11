Fortnite players disappointed after years of “generic” skins for female characters

The Karasu and Corvida bundle in Fortnite has fans frustrated by the “generic” designs given to female character skins compared to their male counterparts.

Fortnite’s Item Shop added the Karasu and Corvida skins in Chapter 6 Season 1. The Karasu skin imagines a crow-like anthropomorphic male warrior. Meanwhile, his female counterpart, Corvida, is a regular human dressed in a crow-inspired outfit.

This represents somewhat of a trend for the game’s more inventive skin duos, wherein certain male characters will boast bestial traits while their counterparts look much more human.

Fans have noticed as much and are calling developers out, specifically because they want the female designs to look a bit more inspired.

Fortnite players want less “generic” female character skins

Shortly after Karasu and Corvida went live on February 9, one fan “fixed” the latter skin by treating her with the “same design philosophy as her male counterpart.”

The fan edit, thus, depicts Corvida as a crow woman, to which other players responded with praise. One Reddit comment reads, “This actually looks unique, rather than ‘pretty lady with feather accessories.'”

The discourse didn’t stop there, though. Players continue to critique the duo design choices. One user even created a meme out of the topic, saying “we need more female skins that aren’t just generic human…”

Some fans argued that Epic Games is probably “too afraid of making furry girls,” despite that being what some fans want.

In replies to other posts poking fun at the trope, Fortnite players lamented that this isn’t exactly rare for the battle royale.

According to one fan, “[this is] not even a rare occasion, every girl version of a duo is boring hots*xygirl and the guy gets to be a cool nonhuman monster. I want more monstergirls…”

A few people noted it’s also fairly common in other mediums like anime, with male characters having “animal heads” and the ladies being “humans with animal ears.”

Seeing as Epic wouldn’t be making these skins if people weren’t buying them, it remains to be seen if they decide to add a bit more skin variety in the future.

