Fortnite players finally receiving refunds two years after Epic’s FTC settlement

As part of a 2022 settlement with Epic Games, Fortnite players have started receiving refunds from the FTC.

The US Federal Trade Commission filed a pair of complaints against Epic Games in 2022, alleging the developer had violated online privacy protection laws for children under 13 and tricked players into making in-game purchases by accident.

Epic and the FTC reached a $520 million settlement that December. The Fortnite creator agreed to pay a penalty of $275 million for the alleged Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) violations.

Meanwhile, the remaining $245 million would compensate users who unwittingly fell victim to Fortnite’s “counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration.”

Players who submitted claims before October 8, 2024, have just started receiving the promised refunds.

The FTC is sending out refunds to eligible Fortnite players

In an update on its website, the Federal Trade Commission confirmed it has started compensating Fortnite users who issued valid claims about being charged for “unwanted items.”

Thus far, the agency has sent more than 600,000 payments worth $72 million. Claimants who receive a refund by check should cash it within 90 days, the FTC explained. Those who requested PayPal payments must accept within 30 days.

Notably, Fortnite players who did not submit a claim before the original October 8 deadline still have time to do so, as long as the FTC receives the appropriate form no later than Friday, January 10, 2025.

As of writing, it is unclear how long the FTC will take to issue refunds to all eligible Fortnite users.

This development comes approximately two years after Epic agreed to a settlement. Fortnite has undergone drastic changes since then, with the latest update – Chapter 6 Season 1 – introducing mythical Oni Masks, gameplay-altering sprites, and more.

Another impending set of changes will add a new LEGO Fortnite mode to the mix, with Brick Life promising to usher in a “social roleplay experience.” The GTA RP-like mode will become available on Thursday, December 12.