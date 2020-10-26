Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 3: results & final placements - Dexerto

While we’re in the midst of the Call of Duty League off-season, Atlanta FaZe hosted an enormous event with $25,000 up for grabs in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational.

From Ghosts competitions to Modern Warfare 2 tournaments, the current off-season has treated us to a proper look back in time. Many of the world’s best CoD players from over the years have gathered together for a handful of events already and there are no signs of the festivities slowing down soon.

Atlanta FaZe was next in line for a major event, and sights were set on the more recent Black Ops 4. From CDL talent to Academy players and even those that made it through open qualifiers, the best of the best were lined up to compete.

It was one of the biggest tournaments over the off-season, taking place across multiple days. Fear not though, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of all there is to know.

How to rewatch the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

It was a long weekend of action so there’s plenty to sit through if you’re wanting to watch it all. The Black Ops 4 event kicked off on October 23 and ran through to October 25. 12PM ET (9AM PT / 5PM BST / 3AM AEDT). The following days all started at a similar time and ran for multiple hours.

A handful of competitors recorded their own perspectives throughout the event. However, FaZe hooked it up with a number of dedicated streams to keep on top of all the action. There were four streams in total but it all boiled down to the main ATL FaZe channel for the final day.

Teams that competed in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

It’s safe to say this event was one of the most stacked we’ll see in the off-season. Six CDL teams put rosters forward for the tournament. They were joined by an assortment of top talent coming from Challengers, along with eight teams that earned a spot through the open qualifiers.

Not only was this a step back in time, but it was also a unique look ahead. FaZe gave fans their first “opportunity to see new 2021 CDL 4v4 rosters in action.”

The full list of teams that competed in the Black Ops 4 tournament can be found below.

Team Players Atlanta FaZe Abezy, Arcitys, Cellium, Simp Dallas Empire Crixical, Huke, Illey, Temp OpTic LA Accuracy, Kenny, Slasher, TJHaly LA Guerrillas Apathy, Assault, Silly, Vivid Chicago Huntsmen Dashy, Envoy, Formal, Scump Seattle Surge Goonjar, Gunless, Loony, Prestinni Mood Swings Blazt, Decemate, F3rocitys, Slacked Westr Jintroid, Paulehx, Spart, Venom West Coast Goons Gonplue, Otflick, Ryanbacardi, Savysita The Boys Godrx, Kismet, Maux, Pandur AF Academy Archivs, Hyper, Phantomz, Sibilants Team LBX Exceed, Neropoiison, Noysii, Xotic Four Horsemen General, Standy, Proto, Royalty Arial Arise Crazie, Crimson, Horizinsfall, Kyuhm HYXR Estreal, Fflames, Hazy, Lurid Dgeneration Sangar, DeadlyResults, Strezy, Yspry Lost Angels Aapex, Beehzy, Conbix, TheHolyToaster Diamond Gaming Spekcy, Uncivil, XinfinitX, Yemon Magic Huntsmann, Kips, Parzelion, Yeezy Team Moch Mochilla, Tech, TeddyRecks, Ttinyy

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Format

With 20 teams revealed, the BO4 Throwback Invitational has moved on from an exciting set of group stages to the Winners and Losers Brackets. Teams were split into four groups of four initially, with everyone moving on to their side of the double-elimination brackets based on performances across groups.

Unlike the best-of-3 format for the group stage, teams played best-of-5 matches in the Winners and Losers Brackets.

$25,000 was on offer. Only three teams could actually place in the money though. $15,000 was awarded to the top team, second place was treated to $7,500, while third place nabbed $2,500 for their efforts.

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Groups

Group A Results Dallas Empire 3-0 Atlanta FaZe Academy 2-1 Arial Arise 1-2 Seattle Surge 0-3

Group B Results Atlanta FaZe 3-0 Team LBX 2-1 Four Horsemen 1-2 Sureshot 0-3

Group C Results HYXR 3-0 Mood Swings 2-1 OpTic Gaming LA 1-2 Westr 0-3

Group D Results Chicago Huntsmen 3-0 DGeneration 2-1 The Boys 1-2 LA Guerrillas 0-3

As you can see from the group results, some big CDL teams made their marks on the tournament’s first day. But a full rundown on the first day of action can be seen below.

Here's a look at the Day 1 schedule for tomorrow's #AFThrowback matches presented by @SCUFGaming! Matches take place across 4 different streams!https://t.co/qeGcvVLDeChttps://t.co/s405Ea68gshttps://t.co/i84Z8EkBMnhttps://t.co/lDO2D7mNtE Be sure to tune in at 12:00 PM ET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bvyK5QVWbP — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) October 22, 2020

ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 1, Group Stage

Day 1 started like the CDL Champs finished, with three of the league’s strongest teams dominating the competition and standing a full head and shoulders above the rest. In the group stages, the CDL’s final three teams, the Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, and Dallas Empire all finished 3-0 with the Huntsmen being the only team to drop a map.

Unsurprisingly, McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel proved his MVP candidacy is not limited to Modern Warfare, as he pulled off some absurd plays in the group stage.

But, while other CDL teams, like the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas, went winless — one team of amateurs, HYXR, also went 3-0. With the tournament now shifting to winners and losers brackets, with a best-of-five format instead of the earlier best-of-threes, it will be interesting to see which teams can maintain or change momentum.

That concludes Day 1 of our BO4 $25k Throwback Invitational presented by @ScufGaming! Here's a look at the updated brackets, and schedules for another full day of action tomorrow!

https://t.co/RgfnBKYhOnhttps://t.co/ckSsquEy4v

#AFThrowback | https://t.co/cblvhB8yJH pic.twitter.com/LKm6YfZEu4 — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) October 24, 2020

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Winners Bracket: Day 2

Round Match Quarterfinal Dallas Empire 3 – 0 Mood Swings Quarterfinal Chicago Huntsmen 3 – 0 Team LBX Quarterfinal HYXR 3 – 1 AF Academy Quarterfinal Atlanta FaZe 3 – 0 DGeneration Semifinal Dallas Empire 3 – 0 Chicago Huntsmen Semifinal HYXR 1 – 3 Atlanta FaZe

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Losers Bracket: Day 2

Round Match LR1 WestR 3 – 0 Unjustified LR1 Sureshot 3 – 0 Magic LR1 LA Guerrillas 2 – 3 Diamond Gaming LR1 Seattle Surge 2 – 3 Aim 4 Victory LR2 The Boys 1 – 3 WestR LR2 Arial Arise 3 – 1 Sureshot LR2 OpTic Gaming LA 2 – 3 Diamond Gaming LR2 Four Horsemen 3 – 0 Aim 4 Victory LR3 DGeneration 1 – 3 WestR LR3 AF Academy 2 – 3 Arial Arise LR3 Team LBX 3 – 0 Diamond Gaming LR3 Mood Swings 0 – 3 Four Horsemen LR4 Team LBX 2 – 3 Four Horsemen LR4 WestR 1 – 3 Arial Arise

ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 2, Bracket Play

Like Day 1, the second day of the FaZe Invitational saw the CDL’s top two teams dominate the competition. But this time, it wasn’t FaZe’s Cellium making the most noise. Instead, the Empire prove they only need a few of their pieces to make things happen as iLLeY put the team on his back, surviving Scump’s shots and finishing the round off with a slick five-piece.

Down in the Losers Bracket, Arial Arise and the Four Horsemen made their marks, winning some very close matches to ensure spots in the quarterfinals. On Finals Sunday, the remaining six teams will all play as the double-elimination bracket thins out. In the final match, the Grand Finals will shift from the best-of-5 format to a best-of-7.

Day Two of the @ScufGaming BO4 $25k Throwback Invitational has concluded! We are down to the FINAL 6 teams! Here is a preview of what is to come in our final day of action tomorrow! Tune in at 12:00 PM ET: https://t.co/qeGcvVLDeC#AFThrowback | https://t.co/cblvhB8yJH pic.twitter.com/bjLopmNg0t — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) October 25, 2020

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Finals Bracket: Day 3

Round Match Losers Quarterfinal Chicago Huntsmen 3 – 0 Arial Arise Losers Quarterfinal HYXR 3 – 0 Four Horsemen Losers Semifinal HYXR 3 – 2 Chicago Huntsmen Winners Final Dallas Empire 1 – 3 Atlanta FaZe Losers Final HYXR 2 – 3 Dallas Empire Grand Final Atlanta FaZe 4 – 2 Dallas Empire

ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 3, Finals Sunday

Finals Sunday started with the tournament’s early upsurging underdogs, HYXR, continuing to impress. The team of amateurs easily out-dueled an impressive Four Horsemen roster before meeting the CDL’s darling franchise, the Chicago Huntsmen, in the Losers Semifinal. There, they eked out the revamped roster with a clutch 3-2 victory (including some nice SND plays from Estreal).

Unfortunately, the HYXR Cinderella run would end in the next round, as the Dallas Empire, fresh off a loss to FaZe in the Winners Bracket, clinched a return to contention in another close, 3-2 match. That left the BO4 Throwback Invitational with a matchup most recently familiar at CDL Champs: Atlanta vs. Dallas in a best-of-7.

Things started with a blitz from Empire as they secured the first two map wins without much of a hassle. While the third map seemed to be much of the same, FaZe pulled it back from the brink of defeat before setting the tone for the series as a whole.

Enormous IQ plays coming out from @Huke as he clutches up for the 1v2 🧠@DallasEmpire is looking to keep the momentum rolling as they're up two maps over @ATLFaZe already! 📺https://t.co/fbq4XmyB2g pic.twitter.com/mr2aGkltja — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) October 26, 2020

The FaZe roster took hold of the series and didn’t let go. They won four maps in a row to end things with a bang and win their org’s very own throwback tournament.