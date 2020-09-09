Fortnite FNCS Season 4 details revealed: format, dates, more

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4. It’s a return to the much-beloved trios format, although there are some changes generally to how the tournament will play out. Here’s what we know so far.

FNCS is making its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it’s been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

The qualifier system has been changed as Epic continues to experiment with what works best for the FNCS. There is also an extra leg to this season’s tournament, giving teams an extra shot at qualifying for the big event.

Ch2 - Season 4 Competitive play has begun! Check out all the details, including our current competitive rules and #FNCS start date, if you're going to compete this season: https://t.co/9zINnw078f — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 8, 2020

FNCS Season 4 format

As we mentioned at the top, the FNCS will be making a triumphant return to trios. The format is arguably the most loved in the competitive setting nowadays, and has provided for great battles in the past.

The FNCS will follow a similar qualifier plus finals format to previous seasons. The top 100 teams over all the qualifiers will make it to the Finals heats. Every week of qualifiers will feature an open event, before the top 33 fights it out for instant qualification over two days.

From there, the eight best teams in every heat will crack into the Grand Final. However, there will be a new Wildcard Match, giving those who miss out one last chance for the final spot after the heats.

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE. While competition will be returning to PC and console, it’s unclear if mobile is getting an event.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

FNCS Week 1: October 9 - October 11

FNCS Week 2: October 16 - October 18

FNCS Week 3: October 23 - October 25

FNCS Finals: October 29 - November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

Epic has said they’ll release more FNCS information, including a confirmed prize pool, soon. We will update you once that is revealed.