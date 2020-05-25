Fortnite FNCS Invitational winner banned after cheating in final

The FNCS Invitational has ended on a sour note in Asia, with the winner being banned shortly after the tournament for deliberately teaming during the final. He was disqualified, and the runner-up was promoted to first place.

The $2 million FNCS Invitational brought together the best Fortnite players from across the world to battle it out for pride. However, it’s ended on a sour note in Asia.

Japanese player 'Sekosama' was suspended for 14 days and had his $15,000 winnings rescinded after Epic found him guilty of teaming in the final.

Sekosama finished on 205 points, seven ahead of second place. However, he was quickly called out after clips of him reportedly teaming with another player emerged.

Sekosama’s ‘teammate’ would loot health packs and other important items, before leaving them in hidden spots for him to collect.

In other instances, he would feed the kill to Sekosama, giving him an elimination point as well as the items.

On top of this, Sekosama was reportedly on a call with his ‘teammate,’ with another player catching the two using comms mid-game.

This happened multiple times over the course of the 12 matches in the final, which allowed Sekosama to build a considerable advantage.

It didn’t go unnoticed though, with Epic dropping the banhammer just hours after his victory. The Japanese player denied the allegations, saying he was unaware of the teaming and that he got first place on his "own ability."

Other members of the community also said that they only heard him using comms with other players while out of game celebrating, not in-game.

Under section 8.2.2 of the FNCS ruleset, "players may not work together to deceive or otherwise cheat other players during any match."

While it was initially reported that Sekosama’s ban was permanent, he later clarified that it was only for 14 days. Other instances of teaming have led to players getting banned for anywhere between 30 days and 60 days.

The FNCS Invitational Asia title was handed to ‘qjac’ after Sekosama’s suspension. The Japanese player topped the leaderboard with 198 points, just one ahead of ‘Magu’ in second place.