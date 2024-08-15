Fortnite Festival Season 5 Patch Notes: Karol G collab, Concert & Tracks

Fortnite is getting an update across all modes in August, and this, of course, includes Fortnite Festival’s Season 5 debut alongside an all-new headliner.

While Battle Royale and Zero Builds fans are losing their minds over the Marvel collab and Captain Jonesy’s skin drama, Fortnite Festival folks get to vibe with the new season 5 headliner: Karol G.

The five-time Latin GRAMMY winner graces not only the Fortnite Festival battle pass with her presence, but also stars in the first-ever playable concert in the game. Here are the full Fortnite Festival Season 5 patch notes.

Fortnite Festival Season 5 patch notes



Karol G playable concert in Fortnite

Karol G will have a playable concert starting Friday, August 23, at 3 PM ET, and will be available until 12 PM ET on August 26, 2024.

During this event, collect EmPower-Ups to banish the bad vibes and dance, surf, and race through her flashy universe. You can find it in Fortnite’s Discover screen, team up with up to three friends, and snag the Bichota 4-String Bass if you make it through the full concert.

After the main event, keep the party going on the Main Stage or Battle Stage with Karol G tunes. Complete the Karol G Quests starting August 23 at 3 PM ET to unlock the Love, Karol G Loading Screen and a Karol G Banner Icon.

Fortnite Season 5 Festival Pass



Complete Fortnite Festival Quests in Season 5 to earn Festival Points and progress through the pass, which includes both a free reward track and a Premium Reward Track upgrade.

On the free track, you can flaunt the Keyluxe Keytar, available in Gold, Iridescent, and Starlight. It’s the final reward in a lineup that also includes familiar Lobby Tracks like “Keep Poppin’,” “Orbital Overload,” and “Way Too Fast.” Also, grab the Constellation Aura to shine and the Heads Up Emote to show off your musical prowess.

For those ready to splurge, the Premium Reward Track is available for 1,800 V-Bucks. Unlock the Bichota Season Karol G Outfit instantly, and work your way through the track to get the Bichota Mic and the Bichota 6-String Guitar, which is the final reward.

You’ll also unlock Karol G’s “Qlona” Jam Track, along with other hits from Avicii, Afrojack, Eva Simons, and Ava Max.

Karol G Jam Tracks

These Jam Tracks from Karol G will also be available during Season 5 and could pop in in the Item Shop as well:

“Qlona” (from the Premium Reward Track)

(from the Premium Reward Track) “OKI DOKI” (from the Bonito Jams Bundle)

(from the Bonito Jams Bundle) “Cairo” (from the Bonito Jams Bundle)

(from the Bonito Jams Bundle) “PROVENZA (Remix)” (from the Karol G Bundle)

Karol G cosmetics and emotes



You can also get several Karol G inspired cosmetics and emotes during Fortnite Festival Season 5:

Bichota Season Karol G Outfit (from the Premium Reward Track)

(from the Premium Reward Track) Bichota Mic (from the Premium Reward Track)

(from the Premium Reward Track) Bichota 6-String Guitar (from the Premium Reward Track)

(from the Premium Reward Track) “OKI DOKI” Emote (from the Bonito Jams Bundle)

(from the Bonito Jams Bundle) “Cairo” Emote (from the Bonito Jams Bundle)

(from the Bonito Jams Bundle) Carolina Outfit (from the Karol G Bundle)

(from the Karol G Bundle) Cool Transport Back Bling (from the Karol G Bundle)

(from the Karol G Bundle) Bonito Wrap (from the Karol G Bundle)

(from the Karol G Bundle) MSB Mic (from the Karol G Bundle)

General bug fixes and improvements

Here’s a list of the general bug fixes and improvements for Fornite Festival Season 5.

General improvements

Pause Menu Options: The “Restart” and “Replay” options are now available in the pause menu.

The “Restart” and “Replay” options are now available in the pause menu. Music Library Changes: You can now archive Jam Tracks to free up space and remove them from your “Jam Loops” wheel.

You can now archive Jam Tracks to free up space and remove them from your “Jam Loops” wheel. Jam Track Quests : You can view which Jam Tracks have related Quests.

: You can view which Jam Tracks have related Quests. Daily Quests Sorting: Daily Quests are organized by the Festival experience they can be completed in.

Daily Quests are organized by the Festival experience they can be completed in. Battle Stage Private Matches: Parties can return backstage to select a new song without leaving the match.

Parties can return backstage to select a new song without leaving the match. Haptic Feedback: Added an option for “Vibration for Hitting Notes” to provide a vibration pulse on each note hit.

Added an option for “Vibration for Hitting Notes” to provide a vibration pulse on each note hit. Lefty Flip Accessibility: The Lefty Flip setting is now available for all song parts, reversing the lane order in the note highway.

The Lefty Flip setting is now available for all song parts, reversing the lane order in the note highway. Jam Stage Update: The Jam Stage starting area has been expanded for more player space upon spawning.

Opponent Difficulty: The results screen now shows your opponents’ difficulty selections. This information is also visible when backstage in a private match.

The results screen now shows your opponents’ difficulty selections. This information is also visible when backstage in a private match. Score Multiplier Visibility: You can now see your targeted opponent’s score multiplier more clearly to gauge when to attack and if you’ve broken their note streak.

You can now see your targeted opponent’s score multiplier more clearly to gauge when to attack and if you’ve broken their note streak. Overdrive Target Indicator: The indicator for when your Overdrive won’t attack anyone is now more noticeable when you’re in first place.

The indicator for when your Overdrive won’t attack anyone is now more noticeable when you’re in first place. Placement Display: The placement display now shows a 30-second warning before the battle ends, highlights players at risk of elimination, and provides better visibility of opponents using Overdrive or under attack.

Jam Track changes

The following Jam Tracks have been adjusted: