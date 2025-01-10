Fortnite Festival is getting local co-op mode and it’s sooner than you think

Fortnite Festival is about to get even more social, with a local co-op mode arriving sooner than expected.

Fortnite already supports various co-op modes across platforms, but there are a few limitations. Players can dive into split-screen co-op on consoles for modes like Battle Royale, Zero Build, and LEGO Fortnite.

Creative Maps also offer co-op fun, with custom maps such as Prop Hunt and Zombienite supporting multiplayer. Unfortunately, PC users and mobile players are left out of the split-screen experience, and co-op play is absent in some PvP modes.

On January 14, Fortnite is cranking things up a notch. In a trailer packed with surprises, Epic Games showd off the new local co-op mode for Fortnite Festival, and it’s about to change the game.

Fortnite Festival gets local co-op but not in every platform

The trailer features Snoop Dogg, who not only raps but also eats spaghetti while hyping up the new mode.

So, what’s in store for players? If you’ve ever jammed with Harmonix’s Rock Band or Guitar Hero, you’re already familiar with the vibe.

This local co-op mode will likely include 2-4 players on split-screen, ready to rock out together. Expect to pick up instruments like the already compatible guitar controller. Epic Games is still holding out on the Drummer and Vocals.

Players are ecstatic, applauding the new feature with comments like “This is epic.” and “FINALLY one of the basic features of plastic guitar games.” but some have questions as to why this game mode isn’t coming to PC or Switch.

One player complained “…no pc? I’m sure this mode doesn’t need either more graphical requirements or need each player to log in into their accounts unlike BR/lego splitscreen”

The excitement doesn’t stop at this upcoming game-mode, though. After Fortnite confirmed Festival’s Season 7 headliner would be Miku, players have been expecting content non-stop.